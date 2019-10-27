Walker (knee) is officially out for the reminder of Sunday's game against the Giants, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Walker left the game early in the fourth quarter, and as evidenced by this news, won't have the opportunity to return. Will Harris should continue to see an increase in snaps at strong safety, and expect the team to update Walker's status in the coming days.

