Lions' Tramain Jacobs: Signs with Detroit
Jacobs signed a contract with the Lions on Tuesday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.
Jacobs most recently spent time with the CFL's Toronto Argonauts earlier this spring after playing for the Raiders, Giants and Ravens in previous years. In a corresponding move, the Lions waived/injured CB Des Lawrence.
