Lions' Travis Fulgham: Finishes preseason strong
Fulgham secured all three of his targets for 80 yards during Thursday's preseason finale against the Browns.
After fumbling on the final drive of last week's game, Fulgham bounced back in a big way and ultimately led all players in scrimmage yards. He made a few bigs plays along the way, including a 52-yard catch-and-run at one point. Considering the Lions also invested a draft pick in the sixth-round rookie, it seems likely that Fulgham has played his way onto the final roster.
