Lions' Travis Fulgham: Finishes year without a catch
Fulgham was targeted once but did not record a catch during Sunday's 23-20 loss to Green Bay.
This December brought Fulgham his first chances of recording his first career reception, but the Old Dominion product wasn't able to bring down any of the three targets he saw over the final three games of the season -- the only games in which the sixth-round rookie was active in 2019. However, the 63 total offensive snaps he saw over this same period is much better than nothing. Fulgham will now look to build off this modest amount of experience during his first full offseason in a professional training program.
