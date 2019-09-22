Fulgham (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against the Eagles, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

Fulgham has yet to be active for a game this season. As long as Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola and Marvin Hall all remain healthy, Fulgham simply may not factor into the Lions' plans on offense.

