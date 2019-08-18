Lions' Travis Fulgham: Makes highlight play in preseason game
Fulgham caught three passes for 52 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Texans.
The competition for the last few spots on the depth chart has been heating up since Jermaine Kearse (ankle) went down in the preseason opener. Fulgham made a play to help distinguish himself Saturday during a game in which no other receiver made many highlight-quality plays, making an impressive adjustment to bring down a bomb and then preventing it from hitting the turf. He should continue to get plenty of chances during the final two weeks of the preseason.
