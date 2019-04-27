The Lions selected Fulgham in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 184th overall.

Fulgham (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) is now the second Old Dominion player ever drafted. It doesn't bode especially well for him that he's a redshirt senior former walk-on at the Monarchs' humble program, but he was given a generally warm receptions from observers at the Senior Bowl, and both his athletic testing and production are probably adequate. He only ran a 4.58-second 40 at the combine, but his 36.5-inch vertical and 126-inch broad jump imply some meaningful explosiveness in short spaces. As much as he's not a compelling prospect, Fulgham has a great shot to make a Detroit roster that simply doesn't have any wide receiver depth after Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, and Danny Amendola.