Fulgham logged four offensive snaps but was not targeted with a pass during Sunday's 38-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

Fulgham was promoted from the practice squad late last week in the wake of Marvin Jones' (ankle) placement on injured reserve. However, it was Chris Lacy (42 offensive snaps) who unsurprisingly operated as the clear third option at wideout after Kenny Golladay (60) and Danny Amendola (55). Instead, Fulgham logged the majority of his snaps on special teams, where most of his playing time will likely continue to come from as long as Golladay, Amendola and Lacy remain healthy.