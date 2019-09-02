Fulgham secured a spot on the Lions' initial 53-man roster, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.

Detroit snagged Fulgham in the sixth round of this year's draft after a 2018 season in which the rookie registered 63 receptions for 1,083 yards and nine scores at Old Dominion. Just one impressive preseason later, and Fulgham has made an NFL roster. While he's probably not anything more than the No. 5 option behind Chris Lacy and the three starters, the Lions clearly believe in his potential and it's not impossible for him to see playing time on offense at some point this year.

