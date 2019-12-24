Play

Fulgham was targeted twice during Sunday's 27-17 loss to Denver.

In his second career regular-season game, Fulgham saw two passes come his way but was unable to bring in either of them. On the bright side, the rookie at least saw two more targets than he did in his pro debut last week. Fulgham will have one last chance to make his first career reception in Sunday's season finale against an inconsistent Packers secondary.

