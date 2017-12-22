Swanson (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Swanson will thus miss his second consecutive game as he remains under concussion protocol. The Lions did some rearranging with their offensive line in his absence last week against the Bears, moving left guard Graham Glasgow to center while plugging Joe Dahl in at Glasgow's old spot.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories