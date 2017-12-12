Lions' Travis Swanson: Dealing with concussion
Head coach Jim Caldwell said Tuesday that Swanson is in concussion protocol, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Swanson's symptoms did not show up until after Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, and the center is not expected to practice Tuesday. Swanson's 2016 season ended early due to concussions, as he missed the last five games of the season, but it's not yet clear if this injury is on that same level of severity.
