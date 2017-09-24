Play

Swanson (ankle) won't play in Sunday's contest against Atlanta, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Swanson joins fellow linemen Joe Dahl (lower leg) on the inactive list this week. The position group is thin for Week 3, with Zac Kerin likely sliding into starting role in Swanson's absence.

