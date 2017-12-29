Swanson (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Swanson was able to participate fully in Wednesday's practice, but he suffered a setback at some point, so there's no reason to risk his health in Week 17. Graham Glasgow will likely continue snapping the ball for Detroit in Swanson's place.

