Lions' Travis Swanson: Misdiagnosed with concussion
Swanson, who ended the 2017 season on injured reserve, claims he did not suffer a concussion, CBS Detroit reports.
Swanson claims he didn't actually suffer a concussion but had a bad reaction to medicine he was given to treat a potential concussion. When he stopped taking the medicine, Swanson said he no longer experienced any concussion-like symptoms. Considering he also suffered a concussion in 2016 and is set to become an unrestricted free agent, it's evident he wants teams to know he doesn't have a history of serious head injuries -- something that could hamper his ability to land a new deal.
