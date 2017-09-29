Lions' Travis Swanson: Practicing without limitations
Swanson (ankle) is practicing in full.
Swanson wasn't able to play in Week 3 due to an undisclosed ankle injury. He should be all set for Week 4 now that he's free of any physical limitations.
