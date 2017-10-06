Play

Swanson (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Swanson was dealing with this injury before the Week 4 matchup with Minnesota, so remaining on the injury report is likely for precautionary measure. Without a designated backup center, it's unclear who would fill in if Swanson can't play.

