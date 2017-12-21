Coach Jim Caldwell said Thursday that Swanson is still in concussion protocol, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Lions have a longer week after playing Saturday against the Bears, but Swanson's status still looks to be in doubt for Sunday in Cincinnati. Swanson would likely have to participate in at least one practice this week to have a chance to return to the field, but given that this is the second time the center has had a concussion keep him out for multiple weeks, the team will likely take a very cautious approach.