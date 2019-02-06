Lions' Tre' Williams: Getting chance in Detroit

Williams signed a contract with the Lions on Wednesday.

Williams went undrafted out of Auburn last year and ended up sitting out the 2018 season as he recovered from a lingering shoulder injury, according to Chris Burke of the Athletic. The linebacker now gets a chance to spend an offseason in Detroit with hopes of carving out a depth role behind Jarrad Davis and Co. in advance of the 2019 campaign.

