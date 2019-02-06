Lions' Tre' Williams: Getting chance in Detroit
Williams signed a contract with the Lions on Wednesday.
Williams went undrafted out of Auburn last year and ended up sitting out the 2018 season as he recovered from a lingering shoulder injury, according to Chris Burke of the Athletic. The linebacker now gets a chance to spend an offseason in Detroit with hopes of carving out a depth role behind Jarrad Davis and Co. in advance of the 2019 campaign.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...