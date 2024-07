The Lions placed Smith (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury list Wednesday.

There has been no report on the nature of Smith's injury or illness. The 28-year-old wideout appeared in just one game in 2023, playing 10 offensive snaps and failing to record a single stat. Once Smith returns to full health, he'll likely be competing for a depth role in Detroit's wide receiver room ahead of the team's 2024 campaign.