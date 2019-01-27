Lions' Trevor Bates: Arrested in New York
Bates was arrested in New York and is now facing felony charges for assaulting a police officer, NFL.com reports.
Bates was reportedly arrested for failing to pay a cab fare and resisted arrest, and faces misdemeanor charges for both infractions, as well. The Lions are aware of the situation but won't comment further until securing additional information. The 25-year-old had three tackles in nine games for Detroit in 2018, mostly as a special teams contributor.
