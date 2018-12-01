Lions' Trevor Bates: Suffers ankle injury
Bates sustained an ankle injury and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Bates was a late addition to the injury report Saturday so the specifics and severity of the injury remain unclear. The 25-year-old has played only two defensive snaps since being promoted from the practice squad in mid-October, so the Lions defense is unlikely to be impacted should he be inactive Sunday.
