Bates sustained an ankle injury and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bates was a late addition to the injury report Saturday so the specifics and severity of the injury remain unclear. The 25-year-old has played only two defensive snaps since being promoted from the practice squad in mid-October, so the Lions defense is unlikely to be impacted should he be inactive Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories