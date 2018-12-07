Lions' Trevor Bates: Unavailable Week 14
Bates (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Bates began the week not practicing but progressed to limited participation Thursday and Friday, though apparently he didn't show enough to avoid being ruled out. The 25-year-old has played only two defensive snaps in six games, so his absence is unlikely to impact the Lions defense.
