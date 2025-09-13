Nowaske (elbow) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus Chicago.

Nowaske was able to practice in a limited capacity all week, but he'll have to sit out at least one more game as he continues to recover from a lingering elbow injury. All three of Alex Anzalone, Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes were on the field for a large majority of Detroit's defensive snaps in Week 1, so it would probably take an injury to one of those starters for any other Lions linebacker to see significant playing time.