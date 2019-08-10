Lions' Trey Flowers: Activated off PUP-P list
Flowers (shoulder) was activated from the PUP-P list Saturday.
The Lions' premier offseason addition is expected to make his training-camp debut sometime this week. Flowers had been held out of training camp up until Saturday thanks to offseason shoulder surgery, but is expected to be 100 percent come the regular season.
