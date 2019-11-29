Play

Flowers made three tackles (both solo) and one sack during Thursday's 24-20 loss to the Bears.

Flowers cleared the league's five-step concussion protocol just in time to suit up versus the Bears on Thursday, and he managed to notch Detroit's only sack of the contest. He now has six sacks through 11 contests.

