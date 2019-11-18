Play

Flowers remains in the concussion protocol Monday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Flower exited Sunday's loss to the Cowboys to be evaluated for a concussion and will need to fully clear the protocol before retaking the field. The Lions are already short on depth at defensive end after Da'Shawn Hand (ankle) and Romeo Okwara (groin) missed Sunday's game.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories