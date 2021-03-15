Flowers (forearm) expects to be "full go" for offseason workouts, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Flowers fractured his forearm Week 8 and subsequently missed the final nine games of the 2020 campaign. His expectation to be ready for work in April is very reasonable considering the defensive end will have had over six months to recover by that point. What's less reasonable to take for granted is the notion that Flowers will remain in Detroit for the 2021 season, as the new-look Lions front office has no loyalties to Flowers and the team reportedly could save about $14 million against the salary cap by designating him as a post-June 1 release.