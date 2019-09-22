Lions' Trey Flowers: First sack as member of Lions
Flowers registered eight tackles and one sack during Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Eagles.
Flowers was quiet in his first two games as a Lion, but he came through big Sunday and was a big reason why Detroit was able to contain the Eagles' potent-but-injury-depleted offensive attack. The Lions will need their $90 million dollar offseason investment to have another productive day in Week 4 if Detroit is to have any chance of toppling Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
