Flowers registered seven tackles (six solo) and a sack in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Bears.

Flowers came in second only to Jarrad Davis (eight) for the team high in sacks, and he was one of five Lions' defenders to notch a sack. The fifth-year pro now has five sacks on the season, and he's just 2.5 shy of the career high of 7.5 he recorded last year. He'll look to chase down Dak Prescott in Week 11's contest against the Cowboys.