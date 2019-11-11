Lions' Trey Flowers: Gets to Trubisky
Flowers registered seven tackles (six solo) and a sack in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Bears.
Flowers came in second only to Jarrad Davis (eight) for the team high in sacks, and he was one of five Lions' defenders to notch a sack. The fifth-year pro now has five sacks on the season, and he's just 2.5 shy of the career high of 7.5 he recorded last year. He'll look to chase down Dak Prescott in Week 11's contest against the Cowboys.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...