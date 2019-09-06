Lions' Trey Flowers: Good to go Sunday
Flowers (shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice and will play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
After being limited all week while working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery, Flowers finally managed to put together a full session Friday. He should be a full go for Sunday's season opener against the Cardinals.
