Flowers injured his forearm during Week 8's 41-21 loss to the Colts, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

While the extent of Flowers' injury was previously unknown, it has been confirmed that the 27-year-old fractured his forearm and it is non-surgical. The defensive end missed the previous nine matchups and will likely return by the beginning of offseason workouts. Flowers ended his 2020-season registering 22 tackles (12 solo) and two sacks.