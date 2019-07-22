The Lions have placed Flowers (shoulder) on their preseason PUP list, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Flowers underwent shoulder surgery this past offseason, but that did not deter the Lions from inking the pass rusher to a lucrative contract in free agency. For now, we'll operate under the assumption that the team is simply playing it safe with the key newcomer and that Flowers' regular-season status is in no peril.