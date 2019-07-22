Lions' Trey Flowers: Lands on preseason PUP list
The Lions have placed Flowers (shoulder) on their preseason PUP list, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Flowers underwent shoulder surgery this past offseason, but that did not deter the Lions from inking the pass rusher to a lucrative contract in free agency. For now, we'll operate under the assumption that the team is simply playing it safe with the key newcomer and that Flowers' regular-season status is in no peril.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football strategy: Wait on QB
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football Today: Live chat!
Chat with our experts while watching Fantasy Football Today LIVE on CBS Sports HQ.
-
Fantasy Six Pack: Offseason Recap
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about which offseason storylines matter, which...
-
Offseason Headlines: Killer Bs done
It was a long offseason, but with training camp opening and preseason games on the horizon,...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings analyzes early reports from training camp and tells you what you can believ...
-
Ranking nine new offensive coordinators
From long-time schemers to first-timers, the outlooks for the league's nine newest offensive...