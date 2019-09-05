Lions' Trey Flowers: Limited in practice Thursday
Flowers (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Flowers was also limited in practice Wednesday. The veteran pass rusher is working his way back from undergoing shoulder surgery in March, and it remains to be seen whether he'll be ready to go for Sunday's tilt against Arizona. The extent of Flowers' participation in Friday's practice should shed some light on his chances for Week 1.
More News
-
Lions' Trey Flowers: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Lions' Trey Flowers: Activated off PUP-P list•
-
Lions' Trey Flowers: Little concern over health status•
-
Lions' Trey Flowers: Lands on preseason PUP list•
-
Lions' Trey Flowers: Working with rehab group•
-
Lions' Trey Flowers: Officially signs with Detroit•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 QB Preview: Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 1 including...
-
More drama: Brown facing suspension
Antonio Brown's offseason of drama is threatening to spill into the regular season, as numerous...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...