Flowers (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Flowers was also limited in practice Wednesday. The veteran pass rusher is working his way back from undergoing shoulder surgery in March, and it remains to be seen whether he'll be ready to go for Sunday's tilt against Arizona. The extent of Flowers' participation in Friday's practice should shed some light on his chances for Week 1.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week