Lions' Trey Flowers: Little concern over health status
Flowers (shoulder) was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list as a precaution, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.
Flowers was able to "get after it" on the sidelines during the opening day of training camp Thursday. It wouldn't be a surprise if his stay on the PUP list is short-lived.
