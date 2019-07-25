Flowers (shoulder) was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list as a precaution, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

Flowers was able to "get after it" on the sidelines during the opening day of training camp Thursday. It wouldn't be a surprise if his stay on the PUP list is short-lived.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • ezekiel-elliott-1400.jpg

    Picking No. 3 in PPR

    The No. 3 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but it's not...

  • davante-adams-1400.jpg

    Picking No. 5 in PPR

    After the top four running backs come off the board, the No. 5 overall pick presents arguably...

  • NFL: Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers

    Picking No. 4 in PPR

    Picking fourth is an enviable spot in 2019, as you can sit back and nab whichever elite running...