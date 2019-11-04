Play

Flowers recorded three tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Raiders.

Flowers has heated up in the pass rush lately with three sacks over the last two contests, and he has four overall this year. Through the halfway point of the season, that puts Flowers on track to surpass his career-high of eight. He'll look to tack on more in Week 10 against the Bears.

