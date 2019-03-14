Lions' Trey Flowers: Officially signs with Detroit
Flowers (shoulder) officially signed with the Lions on Thursday.
Flowers agreed to a five-year deal that can pay him up to $90 million, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. The $18 million average annual value is not only more than what Flowers could have made on the franchise tag, but it also makes him the fifth-highest paid defender in the league -- while signaling Detroit's total confidence that he won't have any long-term ramifications from the shoulder surgery Flowers underwent this offseason.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.
-
Bell still a star in NY?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Le'Veon Bell now that he has signed with the...