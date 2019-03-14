Flowers (shoulder) officially signed with the Lions on Thursday.

Flowers agreed to a five-year deal that can pay him up to $90 million, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. The $18 million average annual value is not only more than what Flowers could have made on the franchise tag, but it also makes him the fifth-highest paid defender in the league -- while signaling Detroit's total confidence that he won't have any long-term ramifications from the shoulder surgery Flowers underwent this offseason.

