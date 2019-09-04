Flowers (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Flowers had shoulder surgery back in March and was placed on the PUP list in July. However, the team was never overly concerned about his health, and his practice participation Wednesday is a good sign. Flowers was a strong pass rusher in New England, averaging seven sacks per season over the last three years. As long as he's healthy, Flowers will look to fill the void left behind by Ezekiel Ansah.

