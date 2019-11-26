Play

Flowers (concussion) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Flowers practiced for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week 11's loss to the Cowboys. Coach Matt Patricia considers Flowers "day-to-day," according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. The defensive end will be cutting it close for Thursday's matchup against the Bears.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories