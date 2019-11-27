Play

Flowers (concussion) practiced without limitations Wednesday and is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Bears.

As long as Wednesday's practice went well, Flowers has a good shot to clear the league's concussion protocol and gear up for the divisional bout. The fourth-year defensive end recorded a season-high seven tackles and a sack in Week 10's loss to the Bears.

