Play

Flowers (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against Washington.

Flowers continues to nurse a concussion suffered during Week 11's loss to the Cowboys. He'll need to fully clear the league's protocol for head injuries before retaking the field. With Da'Shawn Hand (ankle) also ruled out, expect Romeo Okwara and rookie Austin Bryant to start at defensive end.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories