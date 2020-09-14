Flowers recorded six tackles, one sack and one forced fumble during Sunday's 27-23 loss to Chicago.

Flowers made a big play on 3rd and 13th in the fourth quarter by forcing a fumble on a sack of Mitchell Trubisky. However, the Detroit defense collectively fell apart down the stretch of the game once its top three cornerbacks were out due to injuries. If each of Jeff Okudah (hamstring), Desmond Trufant (hamstring), and Justin Coleman (hamstring) remain out in Week 2, Flowers could struggle to get his second sack of the season against Green Bay.