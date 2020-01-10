Play

Flowers totaled 51 tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles over 15 games in 2019.

Effectively swapping Flowers for the oft-injured Ezekial Ansah this past offseason, Detroit finally got an elite defensive end without the injury headaches. While fantasy owners may have expected better numbers from someone who was just handed a $90 million contract, Flowers is a player that's used in a variety of ways and he isn't necessarily someone who will always be contending for the league lead in sacks. That isn't to say Flowers isn't capable of logging double-digit sacks in a season, though, and the 26-year-old may have a better chance of doing so in 2020 if the team's front office can put more talent around him, specifically at linebacker.

