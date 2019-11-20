Play

Flowers (concussion) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Flowers was concussed during Week 11's loss to the Cowboys, and he's trending in the wrong direction in regards to Sunday's game against the Redskins. Da'Shawn Hand (ankle) also didn't practice, so Romeo Okwara and rookie Austin Bryant could be the team's starting defensive ends for the NFC matchup.

