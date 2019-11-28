Lions' Trey Flowers: Suiting up Thursday
Flowers (concussion) is active for Thursday's contest against the Bears.
Flowers has managed to clear the league's concussion protocol in time to suit up Thanksgiving Day. He'll draw his usual start at defensive end versus the Bears.
