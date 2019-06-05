Lions' Trey Flowers: Working with rehab group
Flowers (shoulder) is working with the rehab group during mandatory minicamp, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.
The Lions understandably are taking it slow with their $90 million offseason addition in Flowers, who's bouncing back from minor shoulder surgery. While it's not clear if he'll be let loose from outset of training camp, there's no concern over Flowers' availability for the regular season.
