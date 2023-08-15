Quinn (undisclosed) has reverted to the Lions' injured reserve after going unclaimed on waivers, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Neither Quinn's specific injury, nor timeline for recovery, has been made public by the Lions. If he is sidelined with an issue where a long recovery is not expected, then it would still be possible for both him and the Lions to reach an injury settlement at some point down the road. Should that not ultimately come to fruition, that would mean the pass catcher's 2023 season has come to a premature end.