Benson (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bears.

Benson was making his season debut Sunday after being signed off the Broncos' practice squad Wednesday. However, the 25-year-old did not record a catch before injuring his knee in the second half, which forced him to head directly to Detroit's locker room, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. While the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear, Benson's next opportunity to play will come against the Giants on Sunday, Nov. 20.