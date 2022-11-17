Benson (knee) was listed as a non-participant on the Lions' injury report Thursday.
Benson was signed off the Broncos' practice squad Nov. 9 and was forced out with a knee injury during his Lions debut against the Bears on Sunday. The 25-year-old wideout has been sidelined for each of the first two practices to open Week 11, so it appears he's in line to remain out against the Giants this Sunday. Benson will have one more practice to improve his status before Friday's final injury report, or else Detroit's active roster could be limited to just four healthy wide receivers versus New York.