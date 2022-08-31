site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lions-trinity-benson-reverts-to-injured-reserve | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Lions' Trinity Benson: Reverts to injured reserve
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Lions placed Benson (undisclosed) on injured reserve Wednesday, Jeff Risdon of USA Today reports.
Barring an injury settlement, Benson will be sidelined for the entire 2022 campaign. The 6-foot wideout caught six of 14 targets for 76 yards across three preseason contests.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read